Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,301.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00092499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002766 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 134,883,080 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

