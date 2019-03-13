RHFCoin Trading Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (RHFC)

RHFCoin (CURRENCY:RHFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One RHFCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RHFCoin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RHFCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RHFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RHFCoin

RHFCoin’s total supply is 190,008,300 coins. RHFCoin’s official Twitter account is @rhfcoin . The official website for RHFCoin is rhfcoin.com

RHFCoin Coin Trading

RHFCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

