Reviewing Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) & Azure Power Global (AZRE)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pattern Energy Group and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 4 5 0 2.40 Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.38%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Pattern Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group 30.81% 7.35% 3.20% Azure Power Global 0.24% 0.81% 0.15%

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Azure Power Global does not pay a dividend. Pattern Energy Group pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 5.19 -$17.90 million $1.45 15.00 Azure Power Global $118.27 million 3.68 -$12.60 million ($0.65) -16.40

Azure Power Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats Azure Power Global on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc., an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. Pattern Energy Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

