Reviewing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) and Its Peers

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Competitors 2511 10099 9987 288 2.35

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $162.53 million $80.10 million 13.11 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Competitors $841.70 million $181.21 million 15.73

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 45.77% 7.20% 5.07% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Competitors 21.04% 5.52% 2.64%

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust competitors beat Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NasdaqGS:ILPT) operates independently of Select Income REIT as of December 27, 2018.

