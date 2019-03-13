Reviewing GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY) and Bright Mountain Media (BMTM)

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media -100.05% -457.90% -95.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GEMALTO NV/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Bright Mountain Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.47 $72.13 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $3.68 million 34.14 -$2.99 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

GEMALTO NV/S beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

