Restaurant Brands International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,017 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 995% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 put options.

NYSE:QSR opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 11.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $7,315,494.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,226.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,541 shares of company stock worth $25,781,155. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,103,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 519,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,031,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,681,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,154,000 after acquiring an additional 184,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,154,000 after acquiring an additional 184,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.27 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.34.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

