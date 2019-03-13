Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.08.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $438.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $457.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.08%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.92, for a total transaction of $1,440,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total transaction of $2,151,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock worth $11,262,623. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

