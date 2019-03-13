Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,907,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,445 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,225,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,482,000 after acquiring an additional 773,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,809.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBS stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). UBS Group had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

