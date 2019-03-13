Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:SHY opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

