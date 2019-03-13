ResMed Inc. (RMD) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ResMed by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ResMed by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $756,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,100 shares of company stock worth $8,244,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ResMed Inc. (RMD) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/resmed-inc-rmd-holdings-lifted-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.