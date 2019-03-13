Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ascential (ASCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ascential (LON: ASCL) recently:

3/13/2019 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/1/2019 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/26/2019 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 530 ($6.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/25/2019 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/25/2019 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 460 ($6.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Ascential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/18/2019 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/13/2019 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/24/2019 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 460 ($6.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2019 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 420 ($5.49). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2019 – Ascential had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 545 ($7.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASCL traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 351.60 ($4.59). 407,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

Get Ascential PLC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.