Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Medical REIT Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

GMRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

GMRE stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $234.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc purchased 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

