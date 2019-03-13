Rent-A-Center (RCII) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.29

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 79678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher A. Korst sold 9,600 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $166,944.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,263.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $528,342 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,009.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

