Renault SA (RNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.51 ($91.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNO shares. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

