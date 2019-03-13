Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $266,605.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.36 or 0.16617207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00046959 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io, Kuna, Tidex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

