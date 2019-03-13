Relx PLC (RELX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 42.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 259,747 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,078,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $683,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

