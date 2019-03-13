Red Rock Resources (RRR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 2,275,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,730,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

In other news, insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 6,861,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £68,610.93 ($89,652.33).

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

