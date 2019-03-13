Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Group lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $306.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/red-robin-gourmet-burgers-inc-rrgb-position-increased-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.