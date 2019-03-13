Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ted Baker (TED)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ted Baker (LON: TED) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2019 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/4/2019 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Ted Baker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

2/27/2019 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/27/2019 – Ted Baker had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Ted Baker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 1,775 ($23.19) on Wednesday. Ted Baker plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,286 ($29.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,244 ($42.39).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

