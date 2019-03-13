RealPage Inc (RP) Stake Lowered by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,575 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of RealPage worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 169.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 447,414 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at $476,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $4,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,603,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,408 shares of company stock worth $36,359,478. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RealPage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

