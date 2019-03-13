Reabold Resources PLC (LON:RBD) shares traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 16,824,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 13,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Reabold Resources (RBD) Shares Down 8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/reabold-resources-rbd-shares-down-8.html.

Reabold Resources Company Profile (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It has interests in the Oulton project; the Wick project located in the Inner Moray Firth; and the Colter project in Dorset, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.