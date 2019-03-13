Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTN opened at $179.97 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

