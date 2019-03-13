Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter.

ISD stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

