Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $448,691.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,763.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $51,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,566 shares of company stock worth $2,308,346. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-2-64-million-stake-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.