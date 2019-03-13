Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,917 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,873,000 after acquiring an additional 565,127 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Albemarle by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 529,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $96,814.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $728,599. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.32 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

Albemarle stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

