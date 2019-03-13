Ravencoin Market Cap Tops $83.23 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Bittrex and QBTC. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $83.23 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00384837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.01671193 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.45 or 0.16426016 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00230101 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 3,096,065,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, TradeOgre, Upbit, Nanex, IDCM, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

