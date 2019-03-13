Randgold Resources (GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOLD. ValuEngine upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. CIBC upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Randgold Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Randgold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randgold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

NASDAQ GOLD opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.23. Randgold Resources has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.18.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. Randgold Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

