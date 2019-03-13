Radient Technologies (RTI) Receives News Impact Rating of -2.14

News articles about Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) have been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Radient Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Radient Technologies stock opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Radient Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.65 million and a PE ratio of -10.11.

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

