RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of RADA opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 0.37. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

