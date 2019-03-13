Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,198 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 643,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

