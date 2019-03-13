Quintana Energy Services (QES) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.
QES has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $8.90 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quintana Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.06.
Shares of QES opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Quintana Energy Services
Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.
