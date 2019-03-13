Quintana Energy Services (QES) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

QES has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $8.90 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quintana Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of QES opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quintana Energy Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Quintana Energy Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 436,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quintana Energy Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quintana Energy Services by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

