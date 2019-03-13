Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report sales of $671.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.00 million and the highest is $673.43 million. Qorvo posted sales of $665.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,620,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. 1,129,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.