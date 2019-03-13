QMX Gold (QMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

