Qiwi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,993% compared to the average daily volume of 97 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.76. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/qiwi-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-qiwi.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QIWI shares. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.