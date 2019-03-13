QCR (QCRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

QCRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. QCR has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

In related news, Director Michael Lawrence Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $670,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,994.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

