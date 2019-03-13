Qbao (QBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113,726.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $113,726.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

