QASH Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003965 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, EXX and Gate.io. QASH has a market capitalization of $54.14 million and $369,250.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.01679415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00234036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001613 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liquid, Gate.io, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

