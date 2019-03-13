QAD Inc. (QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 5,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,547,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,439,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
QADA stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.44 million, a PE ratio of -98.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $61.80.
A number of analysts have commented on QADA shares. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
QAD Company Profile
QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.
