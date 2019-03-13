QAD Inc. (QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 5,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,547,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,439,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QADA stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.44 million, a PE ratio of -98.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Get QAD alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QADA shares. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 459,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/qad-inc-qada-president-pamela-m-lopker-sells-5000-shares.html.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.