Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ventas has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,084 shares of company stock worth $5,646,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 5,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,605 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

