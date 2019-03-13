Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Obseva SA Decreased by Wedbush (OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Obseva in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Obseva alerts:

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Obseva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

OBSV opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17. Obseva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the third quarter worth $882,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the third quarter worth $5,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the third quarter worth $340,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the third quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.