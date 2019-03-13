PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stock

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.67. 491,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,079,180. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

