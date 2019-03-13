PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $111,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Stock

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.87. 111,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,732. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

