Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $274,155.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,518.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,562 shares of company stock worth $9,177,058. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.70. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

