Prudential PLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,092 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $90,133.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,858 shares of company stock worth $237,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential PLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/prudential-plc-has-16-36-million-position-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.