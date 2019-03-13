Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,727 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Conn’s worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

CONN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Compass Point raised Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

