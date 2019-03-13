Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 51,707 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 331.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 767.4% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,696,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

