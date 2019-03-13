Provident Financial (PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.77) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 664 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 664.75 ($8.69).

Provident Financial stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 559 ($7.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 482.10 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 722 ($9.43). The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In related news, insider Ken Mullen sold 800 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75), for a total transaction of £4,744 ($6,198.88).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

