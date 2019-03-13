Provention Bio (PRVB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

PRVB opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 17,270 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $33,158.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,095 shares of company stock valued at $80,719.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

