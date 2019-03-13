Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 273.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,334 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 186,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 87,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 1,000,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,288,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,882,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,335,551 shares in the company, valued at $244,964,170.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,062,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,607. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $187.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

