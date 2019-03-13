Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,073 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Profire Energy worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 614.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 24,392.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 242.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 753,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 331.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFIE stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Profire Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Profire Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

